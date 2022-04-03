JSO: One man seriously injured after shooting in the Brentwood area

Officials said the victim has a serious gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting around 8:00 p.m., on Friday night in the Brentwood area.

A witness drove the gunshot victim to the hospital before officers arrived, according to JSO. Officers then met them at the hospital where a 23-year-old man was receiving treatments for his injuries.

Officials said the victim has a serious gunshot wound to the pelvic area. He is in critical condition.

Shortly after, around 8:10 p.m., police received a call that the suspect reportedly involved in the shooting would like to turn himself in near the 1400 block of Gator Bowl Boulevard in the Sports Complex area. Police were able to safely bring a 33-year-old man into custody.

After investigating, police believe the two men involved are related and began arguing at their home, police said. The fight escalated and became physical before the suspect allegedly shot the victim. The subject of the fight is unknown, at this time.

This is an active investigation.