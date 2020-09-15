x
One man killed in domestic dispute in Putnam County

Once at the scene, responders found the victim, 39-year-old Timothy Anderson, dead.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — One person died Monday morning following reports of a shooting during a domestic dispute in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded at 5:43 a.m. to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 115 Bangor Ave. in East Palatka. Once at the scene, responders found the victim, 39-year-old Timothy Anderson, dead.

The sheriff's office said the suspected shooter, a 59-year-old man, is related to Anderson. The suspect was taken by rescue to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

The deadly shooting comes about two months after deputies responded to the home in July for a domestic disturbance. No arrests were made then. 

Detectives are still investigating Monday's deadly shooting. The sheriff's office is not identifying the shooter but said he is cooperating with the investigation.

