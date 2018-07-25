One man is dead and a woman has been transported to a trauma center via life flight in Camden County Wednesday afternoon.

The Kingsland Police Department (KPD) received two 911 calls Wednesday afternoon. The first call was from a man warning he would shoot a woman and then himself.

Moments later, police received another 911 call from a woman in the same home saying that she had been shot, and the man was also shot.

Deputies arrived to the scene and emergency crews transported the woman to a trauma center via helicopter.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The connection between the man and woman is currently not released.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the Kingsland Police Department (KPD) has taken lead on this investigation.

We have a crew on the scene trying to gather more information.

