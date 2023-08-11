One man dead, another hospitalized in shooting on Jacksonville's northside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says both victims were taken to a local hospital by a "citizen from the area of East 61st Street."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were taken to a Jacksonville hospital Thursday night in which resulted in one of the man's death after a shooting took place on the city's northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East 61st Street in reference to an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that the two men were already at the hospital by a resident of the area where the shooting took place.

Police say the unidentified men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and that life-saving measures were performed on them; however, one of the victims died to his injuries. The other man remains hospitalized, according to police.

The JSO Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and State Attorney's Office responded to conduct an investigation and are currently looking for any witnesses and surveillance footage of the incident.