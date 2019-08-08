One man is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a triple shooting in the Springfield area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said around 5:45 p.m. they were made aware of two victims, a man and a woman, showing up at a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said that around the same time, they received reports of an unresponsive man in the street located in the 1200 block of Clark Street.

At the scene, JSO found a man had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police are not sure if the two incidents are related and the JSO Homicide Unit is still investigating.

There is no further information on the status or identities of the victims involved.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.