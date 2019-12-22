One man is dead Sunday following complaints that a firearm had been discharged at a Mandarin apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said they were unable to locate any signs of a shooting after responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex located in the 11200 block of San Jose Boulevard at 2:13 a.m.

Shortly later, at 2:49 a.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the same apartment complex after reports of a person injured.

At the scene, police found a man between the ages of 20 and 25 dead inside of an apartment, police said.

Police are not yet clear what type of injuries the man received and he has not been identified.

The incident is being investigated and police are speaking with witnesses and attempting to locate any surveillance video.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked by police to review their surveillance video between 1:45 a.m. and 3 a.m. for any suspicious individuals

If you have information related to this case contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.