ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Police say one person was injured and one was arrested after a "violent incident" on Rattlesnake Island in St. Johns County Sunday afternoon.

The injured person was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Peret Pass said.

Police did not give additional details on what happened as of Sunday night.