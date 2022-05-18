One injured in Spring Park shooting after fight over basketball game

The alleged shooter is described as having a neck tattoo, twists in his hair and a chipped tooth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An off-duty police officer responded to help a shooting victim late on Tuesday night in Jacksonville.

Around 11:48 p.m., an off-duty Jacksonville police officer who was working at a hospital was told that a patient had arrived with a gunshot wound to the ankle. The officer called for assistance as the investigation progressed.

The victim was involved in a fight in the Spring Park area over a basketball game. The suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim before running off, officials said.

The alleged shooter is described as having a neck tattoo, twists in his hair and a chipped tooth. He was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt or jacket and black shoes.

This is an active investigation.