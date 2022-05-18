One injured in Spring Park shooting after fight over basketball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An off-duty police officer responded to help a shooting victim late on Tuesday night in Jacksonville.
Around 11:48 p.m., an off-duty Jacksonville police officer who was working at a hospital was told that a patient had arrived with a gunshot wound to the ankle. The officer called for assistance as the investigation progressed.
The victim was involved in a fight in the Spring Park area over a basketball game. The suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim before running off, officials said.
The alleged shooter is described as having a neck tattoo, twists in his hair and a chipped tooth. He was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt or jacket and black shoes.
This is an active investigation.
If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.