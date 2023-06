When officers arrived to the area of 2100 40th Street West, they found one man in his 20's with 5 gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the Royal Terrace area on Saturday morning. At least one man was injured during the shooting, police said.

When officers arrived to the area of 2100 40th Street West, they found one man in his 20's with 5 gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.