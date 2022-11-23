Police: One in critical condition after shooting at Bestbet in Orange Park, suspect at large

One person has been transported in critical condition from the Bestbet in Orange Park after a shooting inside the poker room.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported in critical condition from the Bestbet in Orange Park after a shooting near the front door of the business Wednesday according to the Orange Park Police Department.

Bestbet Orange Park tells First Coast News that the incident happened in the parking lot and that the business is still open.

Police say around 4:44 p.m., officers with the Orange Park Police Department responded to 455 Park Avenue, Bestbet Orange Park, in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they say they located an adult male victim near the front entrance of the business.

Police say the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but was conscious and able to speak to officers. It was learned the suspect(s) had already fled the area.

Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are reviewing business surveillance footage in the area and seeking out other witnesses to the incident.

"We can confirm the shooting is isolated and occurred in the parking lot of the business," said OPPD in a statement. "There is no current threat to the community. This incident is still in the early stages of its investigation."

Police request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555 or they can remain anonymous and contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).