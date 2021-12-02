One hurt in Eaverson Street shooting

Officers believe the suspect fled the scene in an SUV.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot a man in Mid-West Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon.

JSO received a Shotspotter notification near the intersection of Eaverson Street and Hart Street around 2:49 p.m.

Officers later found that the shooting happened at 1400 Eaverson Street.

While officers were searching the area for victims, they were notified that the victim had just walked into a local emergency room.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, officers said.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit responded to the scene to continue investigating.