One hurt in Eaverson Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot a man in Mid-West Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon.
JSO received a Shotspotter notification near the intersection of Eaverson Street and Hart Street around 2:49 p.m.
Officers later found that the shooting happened at 1400 Eaverson Street.
While officers were searching the area for victims, they were notified that the victim had just walked into a local emergency room.
The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening, officers said.
Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit responded to the scene to continue investigating.
Officers believe the suspect fled the scene in an SUV. JSO does not have any additional suspect information or motive at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.