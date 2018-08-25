One person is dead and two are injured after a triple shooting at the Raines High School football game, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Warren Jones, district school board member for Raines' district, told First Coast News he was at the game before the shooting. He says "It's a tragedy, a reflection of the neighborhood. The school is a microcosm of what is happening there."
According to reports he received from school officials, the fatality involved a former student of one of the schools. Those injured were two students from Lee High School -- one shot in the arm and one in the leg.
Twitter user @dreamkingfilmz was covering the game as a member of the media when the shooting happened.
In a video tweet he said, “Hey man, right now, very emotional game, somebody just was shot in front of … Raines. Like I said 16 – 15 emotion in the game but moments after the game a shooting happened, dead body laying right out front of the field house, mass hysteria going on out here man it’s real wild, it’s real crazy. I was interviewing a couple of players, coaches, next thing I know everyone was running, scattering, guy laying on the ground dead man, shot. I don’t know what happened.”
Police are asking witnesses or anyone who knows anything about the shooting to please come forward:
In a video from Twitter, a man at the scene asks "Someone got shot in the face?" And a woman tending to a crying woman replies to the man, "up there."
Earlier in the game, a video was posted to social media showing football players lying down on the field after a what was labeled a "disturbance." The triple shooting did not occur until hours later.
