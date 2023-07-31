Man dead, woman injured in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responding to reports of a shooting found a man dead inside of a home Sunday night in the 1400 block of W. Union Street. Police were called to the home around 9:40 p.m. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was shot multiple times, a JSO news release states. Investigators located a woman who was also struck by the gunfire. She was taken to the hospital. The names of the victims were not released. No arrests have been made.