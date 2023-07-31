Man dead, woman injured in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responding to reports of a shooting found a man dead inside of a home Sunday night in the 1400 block of W. Union Street. Police were called to the home around 9:40 p.m. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was shot multiple times, a JSO news release states. Investigators located a woman who was also struck by the gunfire. She was taken to the hospital. The names of the victims were not released. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. Information can also be shared online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.