Officials: One dead, one injured in shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a double shooting in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Avenue near the Sherwood Forest neighborhood on the Northside.
Police say the incident took place at 1:45 p.m. Monday outside of a home.
A man in his late teens to early 20s was pronounced dead on the scene, the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department confirmed.
Another victim, a man in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple witnesses are working with the police and one person is in custody.
Police are expected to hold a briefing at 4:55 p.m. with more information.