Officials: One dead, one injured in shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

Police have reported a double shooting on Portsmouth Ave. Jacksonville Fire Rescue says one person was dead on scene and another was taken to the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a double shooting in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Avenue near the Sherwood Forest neighborhood on the Northside.

Police say the incident took place at 1:45 p.m. Monday outside of a home.

A man in his late teens to early 20s was pronounced dead on the scene, the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department confirmed.

Another victim, a man in his early 20s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple witnesses are working with the police and one person is in custody.

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department has confirmed that one person was dead on the scene and another was taken to the hospital.