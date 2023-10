No officers are injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured.

Police were on scene of the shooting, at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard, just after midnight Monday morning.

The Blanding Town Center was blocked off at this time, and multiple crime scene units could be seen.