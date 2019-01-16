The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a mass shooting that happened Wednesday that left five people wounded and one dead in the Englewood area.

Officers say the incident happened around Spring Park Road and Emerson Street.

JSO says shortly after 2:09 a.m. a Chevy Tahoe pulled up to Memorial Hospital Emergency Room with six gunshot victims inside. The vehicle was riddled with bullets.

One of the victims was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital and another victim is in critical condition, according to police. The other four victims have various non-life-threatening injuries.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 40-years-old. Their identities have not yet been released.

JSO says it's unclear at this time what events led up to the shooting. They are actively investigating.



