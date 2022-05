Deputies say it happened in the 3100 block of Dothan Road shortly before 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting incident in Green Cove Springs Friday evening, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it happened in the 3100 block of Dothan Road shortly before 7 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located two people with injuries. One was pronounced dead and the other was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say this incident happened on the roadway.

This is a developing story.