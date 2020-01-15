One man is dead after a reported shooting in the Dames Pointe Plaza in the Arlington area Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 7000 block of Merill Road around 11:30 a.m. in response to shots fired.

Upon arrival they found a person dead with one or more gunshot wounds, JFRD said.

JFRD did not release any further details about the incident. A person who claims to be a cousin of the victim, identified them as a male.

Shortly after, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted that they're actively searching for armed felony suspect in the 1000 block of Carlotta Drive, approximately 1.5 miles away from where the incident occurred.

RELATED: Jacksonville police advise residents in Arlington area to stay indoors as they search for armed felony suspect

Police haven't said if this incident is related to the shooting.

This is a developing story. First Coast News will continue to update as more information becomes available.

2020 Homicide Tracker Map