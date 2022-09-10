Police: One dead after shooting in Alderman Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Friday in the Alderman Park area, officials said.
Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.
This is an active investigation.
JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.