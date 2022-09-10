Police: One dead after shooting in Alderman Park area

Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Friday in the Alderman Park area, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

This is an active investigation.