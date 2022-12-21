Police: One dead after Longbranch area double stabbing

The second victim was rushed to the hospital for surgery with life threatening stab wounds, officers said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a double stabbing late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to a call for help in the Longbranch area just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 3100 block of Plateau Street, they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. The victim told law enforcement that the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of Bridier Street before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Officers then went to investigate the area of Bridier Street where the victim said the incident occurred. A man was found with dead with multiple stab wounds.

It is unknown what lead to the stabbing and if there is another person is involved. JSO is working to locate witnesses and surveillance video.