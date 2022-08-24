One arrested after shooting in Springfield area involving multiple people

Dameon Parish was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer and failing to use a sidewalk.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in the Springfield area involving multiple people Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers at 8th and Liberty Street reportedly observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

JSO says two passengers exited the vehicle and were detained by police. One of those individuals was later identified as Parish.

Police say the vehicle continued onward and officers followed until it arrived at a hospital. Police say they located a victim in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his side abdomen.

JSO says the victim was admitted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an incident report, there were eight victims as a result of the incident. The conditions of those individuals are unknown, but it's possible they did not suffer any injuries and were victims of circumstance.

Two of the listed victims are children, a child under 1 and a 4-year-old boy. They are both listed as victims of the crime of "shooting/throwing deadly missiles into an occupied dwelling or vehicle."

It's possible there were bullets from the shooting that grazed the car or the home the children were inside.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, but officers believe the shooting incident occurred at the 1100 block of E 11th St.



Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.