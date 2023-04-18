Officials: Brunswick man arrested after raping, holding teen captive for 15 hours

Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins says a homeless man was arrested and charged in the attack.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl and holding her captive over the span of several hours, according to The Brunswick Police Department.

Troy Rogers III, 52, was charged with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, criminal trespassing, rape, home invasion and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

“We’ve had a 14-year-old juvenile brutally raped and tortured for about 15 hours in the city," said Higgins during a press conference about an unrelated case.

He was booked into jail on March 26. He is being held without bond.

At this time it's unclear when and where the incident occurred.