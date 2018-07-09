No riot was reported at the Hamilton Correctional Facility in Hamilton County, Florida, the Florida Department of Corrections announced.

Michelle Glady, the Director of Communications for the Florida Department of Corrections, said that there were about 100 inmates on the recreation field when a number of inmates began acting out and became noncompliant.

She said that Institutional response teams immediately responded and swiftly controlled the situation.

Law enforcement from other agencies also responded as a precaution to help secure the perimeter.

Glady said no staff or inmates were injured.

She said the event is over and under control.

