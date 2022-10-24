Officer's tweets about Black, LGBT community spark criticism in and outside JSO

The Jacksonville sergeant, a member of the city’s gang unit, posts tweets that some consider problematic.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Definitely inappropriate.”

First Coast News Crime and Safety Analyst Mark Baughman says JSO Sgt. Douglas Howell’s active, occasionally incendiary Twitter account reflects poorly on the agency.

In tweets dating back nearly a decade, the profile associated with Howell, a ranking gang unit officer, asserts a brash social media presence that has raised concerns both in and outside the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

One tweet calls an appearance by Boy and Girl Scouts at Pride parade “sick and demented.”

Another identifies “America’s Three Biggest Problems” as: “Marijuana Abuse, Marijuana Abuse and Black people.”

Several others offer snide takes on racial diversity, and many espouse deeply partisan political views.

“It’s inexcusable in any profession, but especially law enforcement,” says Baughman, a retired DEA, NCIS and VICE officer who spent his professional life in Florida law enforcement. “This takes 15 steps backwards, makes it tougher for officers who ride in those zones.”

Howell, who was at a Fraternal Order of Police event Monday, referred questions to JSO. First Coast News reached out to JSO for comment but has not yet heard back.

An officer who previously worked alongside Howell in the gang unit, and who continues to work at JSO, told First Coast News he is deeply concerned about the content of his social media posts.

“A supervising officer should not post views of this nature in a public forum for subordinates and for the public at large to see,” said the officer, who asked not to be identified, in a written statement. “Honestly, knowing that he even has these feelings privately is awful already. But to boldly declare it publicly for all to see and without consequences, it has a feel of condonation.”



The officer continued, “It negates the extremely hard and dangerous work of officers who are upholding the law and striving to maintain the reputation of our organization on the streets of Jacksonville, frankly it endangers lives.”

According to JSO’s social media policy, officers are “free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites” as long doing so doesn’t disrupt the agency’s work. The policy specifically prohibits “engaging in speech in any form, that ridicules, maligns, disparages, or otherwise expresses bias against any race, any religion, or any protected class of individuals.”

Baughman thinks Howell’s comments risk alienating the police community and possibly habituating bias.

“There’s the risk that the officers that he supervises might take on his persona or negative influence, and think that’s acceptable,” he says.