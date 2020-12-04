JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville's Monterey neighborhood Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of Playa Way and Caliente Drive. No officers were injured, according to JSO.

One person was taken to a local hospital.

The shooting comes just hours after another officer-involved shooting left one woman dead on the Northside.

