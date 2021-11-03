Update: Three now charged following officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

The officer's car was hit with at least five bullets, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been charged following Monday's police-involved shooting near the Woodstock area on Jacksonville's Westside.

Luis Ceballos Rodriguez, 40, has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed robbery. JSO said that Rodriguez may also be connected to more than a half-dozen other robberies.

Andre Williams, 50, and Elizabeth Steel, 39, were also charged with armed robbery.

According to the incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 1:53 p.m. on Monday an armed robbery to a business was reported at 2081 Edgewood Avenue West at a check-cashing facility.

Police say Rodriguez entered the business and an employee went over to assist him. She told police he kept stating "I need money" over and over again.

The report states another employee entered the business, coming back from a lunch break. She approached the secured door to get behind the counter and was reportedly approached from behind by Rodriguez.

The specific details of the armed robbery are redacted in the police report.

A “Be on The Lookout” was broadcast to officers with a description of Rodriguez and the of the vehicle he was reportedly driving. The report says police were able to locate a vehicle matching the description and tried to pull the car over but it sped away.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near Placeda and Line Streets where police say Steel and Williams exited.

Police say at some point when the officer turned his back, Rodriguez opened fire at the officer. The officer's car was hit with at least five bullets, according to JSO. The officer returned fire until the suspect fled the scene, headed west.

Williams was struck by JSO gunfire during the incident, according to the incident report.

The vehicle then sped away again before crashing near the dead-end of W 5th Street and I-295. After a foot pursuit, Rodriguez was apprehended at 1331 Picketville Road, the report states.

Police say Rodriguez and Steele were taken into custody and while Williams was taken to UF Health due to suffering a gunshot wound.

The suspect was absentee booked at UF Health in critical but stable condition.