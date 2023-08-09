Gunman fatally shot by Columbia County deputy

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man was fatally shot by a Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday afternoon, police say. There was still a heavy police presence in the area of U.S. 441 South and Southeast Patio Glen in Lake City as of 5:25 p.m.
CCSO says the incident happened after deputy witnessed the man shooting a woman, who also died on scene.
The deputy was uninjured.
Police say the scene is secure, but the investigation is still active.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation. The incident will also be under administrative review by CCSO.