Gunman fatally shot by Columbia County deputy

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a deputy witnessed a man fatally shoot a woman. The deputy shot the man, who died on the scene.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man was fatally shot by a Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday afternoon, police say. There was still a heavy police presence in the area of U.S. 441 South and Southeast Patio Glen in Lake City as of 5:25 p.m.

CCSO says the incident happened after deputy witnessed the man shooting a woman, who also died on scene.

The deputy was uninjured.

Police say the scene is secure, but the investigation is still active.