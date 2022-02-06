Jacksonville city attorney says Sheriff's office 'deemed to be vacant' after Williams moved out of Duval

City attorney concludes Sheriff Mike Williams' move to Nassau County violated city residency requirements, according to a draft of his legal opinion.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City's Office of General Counsel concluded Sheriff Mike Williams' move out of Duval County effectively vacated his the office, due to the residency requirements of the city charter.

A draft legal opinion obtained by First Coast News says that "[B]y virtue of the Sheriff removing his residency from Duval County during his term of office ... the office of the Jacksonville Sheriff is hereby deemed to be vacant.."

The opinion was released despite a move by Jacksonville City Council President Sam Newby to rescind the opinion he himself requested. The Office of General Counsel was prepared to issue the binding legal opinion today before 2 p.m. but changed his mind after Sheriff Williams announced early Thursday he was retiring.