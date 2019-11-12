Oceanway residents are working together to catch a pair of serial porch pirates targeting their neighborhood.

One of the victims, Terica Slaughter, had two packages of Nike shoes stolen from her doorstep.

Slaughter had a Vivant doorbell, which picked up a man wearing a red hoodie picking up the packages and returning to a black sedan.

“My neighbors thought the thieves would not come back, but based on what they took from me, I knew they’d come back,” Slaughter said. “I think my neighborhood was pretty much like a goldmine, so I knew they were going to come back.”

With uncovered faces in the daylight, neighbors say the two men lurk behind delivery trucks to find their next targets.

“There was a black 4-door Altima with two males inside,” Slaughter said.

Just down the road, Rihannon Barnes says she saw the same men in the same car behind an Amazon delivery truck.

“As I walked out, I noticed there was a black Nissan Altima,” Barnes said, "and he was just watching very closely. As soon as the carrier stepped away from my porch, I immediately opened it, grabbed my package and went inside.”

Slaughter, along with other neighbors went to social media to warn others. With this teamwork, some neighbors caught great photos of the men’s faces and even a license plate number.

Some neighbors have filed police reports, but in the meantime, Slaughter says she’s taken on the title as the “neighborhood watchdog.”

“Until after Christmas at least, I’m trying to do my part to keep an eye on my doorstep and my neighbors' doorsteps as best as I can,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter and Barnes encourage you to also look out for your neighbors, as their neighborhood is doing. The women say they notify neighbors when they see packages on their doorsteps and may volunteer to hold them for when they get home.

“Just communicating with your neighbors, looking out for one another and hopefully bringing awareness to this issue,” Barnes said.