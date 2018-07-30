An Ocala sex offender built at least 10 destructive devices and paid a confidential source $10,000 to put them in Target stores up and down the east coast in an attempt to plummet the Target stock so he could purchase it for cheap before the price went back up.

Mark Barnett, 50, constructed at least ten destructive devices and, according to a State Attorney press release, Barnett plotted to put them into Target stores from Florida the New York. The devices were disguised as normal grocery items.

The plan was to cause damage to Target stores in hopes their stock price would drop so Barnett could purchase the stock before it went back up in price.

The devices were said to be powerful enough to cause serious damage and even death.

Barnett paid a confidential source $10,000 to plant the devices, but the source turned him into the authorities. In the release, it states that Barnett said to the source, “If someone has to die so that I can make some money, so be it.”

Barnett is facing up to ten years in prison for each destructive device charge and up to 20 years for the attempted arson charge.

Barnett, a registered sex offender, had been conditionally released from state prison in 2013, following multiple felony convictions for sexual assault, kidnapping, and grand theft. He was also previously convicted of kidnapping in Mississippi.

