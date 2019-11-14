Two men were arrested Thursday for reportedly causing about $300,000 to $500,000 worth of damages to a new Hilton Homes 2 Suites hotel in Fernandina Beach.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), Rafael De Jesus Charriel, 21, and Sage Theodore Chrzanoski, 20, were charged with burglary with damage exceeding $1,000, possession of burglary tools, and prevent extinguish fire equipment.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 13, a fire alarm went off in the Hilton Homes 2 Suites hotel located at 2246 Sadler Rd. The Fernandina Beach Fire Department arrived first to the scene and called the sheriff's office after they discovered windows had been shattered.

NCSO deputies said discovered a brick had been thrown through a glass door and extensive damage inside the newly constructed hotel, which was scheduled to open soon.

Windows weren't the only damages. The third and fourth floors had the most devastation. Broken TVs, shattered shower glass doors, ovens and mirrors were discovered, according to the police report. Some furniture, such as mattresses and refrigerators were also reportedly thrown through the busted windows.

Blood was found on some broken items, deputies said. Officials said they also found a fire extinguisher with white powder had been expelled throughout the building and shoe prints on the powdered covered floor.

A total of 33 rooms including the lobby area were vandalized, according to the report. Hotel representatives estimated the damage to be between $300,000 and $500,000.

Charriel and Chrzanoksi were booked into the Nassau County Jail.