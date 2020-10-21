'Not on their watch!:' 160 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-95

Troop G stopped a vehicle that had multiple duffle bags, boxes and suitcases containing vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana, according to troopers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol seized about 160 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 95, according to a post on Twitter.

Along with the post, the account @FHPJacksonville gave a little PSA, saying the driver tailgated their Criminal Interdiction Unit.

"PSA: If you are going to follow too closely, don’t do it with 160 pounds of marijuana. Especially in front of one of our Criminal Interdiction Units on I-95!"

Information about the driver, arrest or any potential charges weren't released.