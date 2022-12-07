Man shot in Northwest Jacksonville while riding a bicycle, police say

Police responded to a notification from a gunshot detection system and found him dead in the street.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and died while riding his bicycle in Northwest Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place on the 3600 block Wilson Street around 9 p.m. Officers were notified by ShotSpotter, an alarm system that automatically reports the sound og unshots to police, and quickly responded to the scene, police said.

The man was found dead on the side of the street next to his bicycle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

There was no one else in the area, police said. Witnesses have reported hearing gunshots, but no one had come forward that saw the crime occur as of Tuesday night.