No suspect information after deadly shooting in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed during a shooting in the Arlington neighborhood on Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. No arrests have been made.

Police say the shooting happened before 10:45 p.m. at the Shorehouse Apartments off of Century 21 Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Rescue crews said the man died at the scene.

Several people who live nearby told JSO they heard a commotion happening in the parking lot before the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone who might have information to contact them at 904-630-0500, jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

