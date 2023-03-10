No-show lawyer is gaming the system, Florida Bar says

In a move the Florida Bar calls "a blatant abuse of the legal process," attorney Ben Buck now plans to keep his law license.

An attorney whose conduct was deemed “simply reprehensible” by a Jacksonville judge has backed out of an agreement to voluntarily relinquish his law license.

Attorney Ben Buck, whose been under investigation by the Florida Bar and has more than 30 pending disciplinary complaints, reversed his earlier decision to surrender his license for at least five years. Instead, the attorney who’s repeatedly ghosted clients and defied judges' direct orders, “no longer wishes to continue with the disciplinary revocation process,” according to a notice filed Thursday.



The move infuriated the bar, which had just signed off on the deal Wednesday.

“The Florida Bar finds the timing of the Notice of Withdrawal to be questionable at best, and, at worst, to be a blatant abuse of the legal process and misrepresentation to this court,” the bar wrote in its response, adding that it “appears ... [Buck] misused the disciplinary revocation process in an attempt to delay inevitable disciplinary action.”

The maneuver is on-brand when it comes to Buck’s recent dealings with the justice system. As First Coast News began reporting in January, Buck stopped showing up for scheduled court appearances late last year, leaving his clients and the courts in chaos. Several defendants complained that they paid Buck thousands in legal fees and were left hanging, without representation, at court appearances. At least one defendant languished in jail from November until late January with no movement in his case.

Buck defied judges who set and reset hearings, failing to appear even when ordered to do so – three times – by Judge Robert Arias. When Buck finally did show up, via Zoom, the judge castigated his conduct as “inexcusable” and “a grievous sin.”

“Your conduct has tarnished the profession in the eyes not only of your clients, but most importantly the community at large,” Arias said. “You have demonstratively misrepresented -- that's another way of saying ‘lying’ -- to this court. Not only to this court, but also to many of your clients. Needless to say, your actions are inexcusable, regardless of what issues you're going through, sir.”

At the time, Buck was poised to leave the profession. He closed his law practice and in his Petition for Disciplinary Revocation, "agree[d] to eliminate" any references to his "status as an attorney on social media, telephone listings, stationery, checks, business cards office signs." He agreed he would “no longer hold himself out as a licensed attorney.”

Buck’s petition, which had yet to be formally accepted by the Florida Supreme Court, required him to give up his law license for at least five years. In exchange, the Florida Bar's 30-plus pending disciplinary investigations would evaporate.

Buck has declined to answer questions or provide any explanation of his conduct despite numerous requests. However, in a Jan. 31 email to bar officials, he chided the bar for posting the original First Coast News report.

“It just was so irresponsible that article was put on the Florida Bar website, was 100% false.”

First Coast News reached out to the bar to ask what next steps it will take now that Buck has withdrawn the petition. A bar spokesperson declined comment but said in an email, "the regular disciplinary process will continue." As of Friday evening, Buck is still listed as a “member in good standing” on the bar website.

But as Judge Arias made clear, that is not the view of many in the legal community.