The man accused of killing two women on bicycles in a hit-and-run crash last month in St. Johns County will be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Henry Haigler III is charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

His pre-trial hearing date is set for October 1 at 1:30 pm.

Family members of Bonnie Parry - one of the women struck and killed - have sent letters to the judge ahead of Haigler's court appearance, asking for Haigler to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Words cannot describe the turmoil our family is going through because of this horrific accident," writes her brother, Barry Dufoe. "It really troubles me knowing that Henry Haigler III has multiple drunk driving charges on his record. But the State of Florida issued him another driver's license."

"Henry Haigler III ran over my aunt with his car and left her there to die," writes Brandon Banwell, her nephew. "I hope you will understand the pain that we are feeling and sentence this man the maximum that Florida allows."

"Our mother is 79-years-old and we have seen, in this short time, how drastically her health has changed since this incident occurred," writes Brenda Damphousse, Bonnie's sister. "No one wants to have a child die before them."

LETTER FROM BROTHER:

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says that Haigler struck Susanne Landino, 61 and Bonnie Parry, 53, both of Jacksonville with his vehicle on July 15 around 10 a.m. in the area of 5400 Race Track Road, near Bartram Springs Parkway.

Haigler reportedly fled and the two women were found dead at the scene next to a pair of mangled bicycles, according to the report.

SJSO served a search warrant at Haigler's house, where the vehicle was found with biological material and hair embedded in the front windshield, the report said.

Deputies said Haigler called detectives days later and turn himself in.

Records show Haigler has numerous traffic infractions:

On March 25, 1999, the suspect was charged with unlawful speeding.

On June 14, 1999, he was charged with disregarding a stop sign.

On June 12, 1999, he was charged with violation of a traffic control device.

On Aug. 8, 2003, he was charged with failing to yield at a stop sign.

On Nov. 14, 2007, he was charged with failing to move over for a police vehicle.

On Dec. 19, 2010, he was charged with careless driving due to excessive speed on a winding road

LETTERS:

