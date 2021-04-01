No one injured after shots fired into home in late-December

According to a report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the incident stemmed from dating violence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of shots fired at an apartment in the early morning hours in late-December.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the incident stemmed from dating violence. The victim told investigators the suspect called her and told her that he was on her way to the home to see her. However, she said she was done with him and told him not to bother her.

The victim said the suspect knocked on the door, but she did not answer. Instead, she remained in her bedroom near the front door.

JSO said the suspect fired two rounds towards the bedroom, which were stopped by a dresser and the foyer wall.

In addition to the victim, there were four children inside the apartment as well. Fortunately, no one was hurt.