JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning on the Northside is now in police custody.

JSO said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over a car around 12:15 a.m. without having its headlights on. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and kept driving on East 21st Street, turned into the Sanctuary Walk Apartments, 645 E. 21st St., where the driver eventually parked behind one of the buildings.

Police say a driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and started running. The officer and a witness said the driver was armed and was repeatedly reaching for their waistband, JSO said.

The officer fired two shots and missed the driver and passenger. Meanwhile, a second officer responded and pinned the driver against the fence with his vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was later released and placed in police custody for questioning. The passenger was arrested on unrelated charges and is cooperating with police.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Right now the car is being towed from the apartment complex @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/oK0xniKYpi — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) August 13, 2018

