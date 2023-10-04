No jail time for Jacksonville man who falsely claimed cop strangled him

JSO received a complaint from Breion Brown in April alleging excessive force during a traffic stop. He was arrested for making false statements in his complaint.

A Jacksonville man charged with falsely accusing an officer of brutality will not serve jail time, according to court records.

Breion Brown submitted a complaint to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after a traffic stop, alleging that the officer pulled him out of the car by his neck and choked him with a seatbelt. He also claimed that the officer had illegally searched him.

Body camera footage showed a different version of events, where Brown got out of the car himself and told the officer "just search the car."

In April, Brown was arrested for making false statements, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Brown pleaded no contest Tuesday. He had adjudication withheld, which means that he was not technically convicted and will not serve jail time.

He will only have to pay the minimum court costs.