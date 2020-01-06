Curry: No curfew for Jacksonville Monday night

"We have the capacity should the need arise, but we very much appreciate the cooperation of the people of our city," Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After a weekend of largely peaceful protests in Downtown Jacksonville, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Twitter that there will be no curfew for the city Monday night into Tuesday morning.

"With the help of law abiding citizens and the hard work of law enforcement, Sheriff Williams and I have decided to rescind the curfew tonight," he wrote in a tweet. "We have the capacity should the need arise, but we very much appreciate the cooperation of the people of our city."

Following the local protests that led to 79 arrests, one JSO officer stabbed and downtown businesses and police vehicles vandalized, the mayor implemented a curfew on Sunday at 8 p.m.

It was lifted Monday at 6 a.m.