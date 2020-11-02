One of the students reportedly involved in a viral bullying video filmed at Interlachen High School will not be arrested with a misdemeanor, but rather be issued with a juvenile civil citation per Florida statute.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach said during a news conference Tuesday that the juvenile civil citation involves "very intensive counseling and community service" and that if he fails to complete the standards, his case could be referred to the State Attorney's Office for potential criminal prosecution.

The video shows one student brutally beating up another student. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office described it as "graphic and disturbing."

The Putnam County Superintendent John Hudson revealed that students witnessing the event filmed it and uploaded it to social media, which is how it circulated and gained so much attention in the community.

"I know that a lot of folks were upset that an arrest wasn't made in this case, people were screaming from the rooftops that they wanted to take this kid down ... the fact of the matter is, this is 2020 and our approach to juvenile justice is a lot different than it is now," DeLoach said. "Yes, this young man is wrong and we are going to hold him accountable."

DeLoach explained that changes were made to the legislative level where it took away law enforcement's ability to arrest students for misdemeanors.

Even so, Hudson said those involved, whether it was directly or indirectly, will face consequences.

"It will be directed according to what their role was either they were there fighting the student or there encouraging the student," Hudson said. "...Any type of bullying, no matter the circumstance, is devastating."

Warning: The video may be disturbing to some due to its graphic nature.