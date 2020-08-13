New York man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for robbing Brunswick bank

Lionel Valenzuela, 55, admitted to robbing the Ameris Bank at 3440 Cypress Road on Oct. 30, 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A New York man was sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison for robbing a Brunswick bank late last year, according to a Thursday news release.

Lionel Valenzuela, 55, admitted to robbing the Ameris Bank at 3440 Cypress Rd. on Oct. 30, 2019. He threatened the clerk by saying he had a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He was later captured by the Brunswick Police Department. No firearm was found on Valenzuela.

At the time of his arrest, Valenzuela was on lifetime parole from New York State after being released from prison for second-degree murder, the release said.