GBI: New York man's body found in Jekyll Creek Monday with gunshot wound

A fisherman found a New York man’s body in Jekyll Creek Monday, prompting an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
According to the GBI, after the fisherman found the body of 19-year-old Jean-Baptiste Fitzjerold-Mickover, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources arrived at the scene to recover it.
An autopsy showed Fitzjerold-Mickover, who had moved from New York to Jacksonville, had suffered a gunshot wound.
The GBI is urging anyone with information on Fitzjerold-Mickover’s death to call 912-829-6198 or 1-800-597-TIPS. You may also submit tips online by following this link.