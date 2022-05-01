GBI: New York man's body found in Jekyll Creek Monday with gunshot wound

The 19-year-old man's body was found by a fisherman and recovered by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

A fisherman found a New York man’s body in Jekyll Creek Monday, prompting an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

According to the GBI, after the fisherman found the body of 19-year-old Jean-Baptiste Fitzjerold-Mickover, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources arrived at the scene to recover it.

An autopsy showed Fitzjerold-Mickover, who had moved from New York to Jacksonville, had suffered a gunshot wound.