Clay Sheriff: 13-year-old arrested, threatened shooting at Lake Absury Jr. High School

Sheriff Michelle Cook said another student notified a teacher of the threat after seeing it on the social media app, House Party.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old was arrested this week after threatening to shoot up Lake Asbury Jr. High School, according to the Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook Wednesday.

Cook said another student notified a teacher of the threat after seeing it on the social media app, House Party. After the teacher was notified, the teacher contacted school police.

School police investigated the threat, deemed it credible and notified the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cook said.

Once apprehended, the student admitted to making the threat, as well as having a rifle and ammunition, she said.

The student told deputies that the firearm belonged to his grandfather and retrieved it out of his grandfather's safe after learning the combination.

The teen was arrested and transported to the Duval Regional Detention Center. He was also suspended from the school.

The boy's grandparents, who are his guardians, are now cooperating with deputies. They said they checked their safe and noticed no other guns missing, as well as changed their safe combination.

"This is an important reminder as we get back into the school year to talk to your children, the importance of reporting suspicious activity to an adult," Cook said. "Also a reminder for parents and guardians to secure all firearms even if they are in a safe... good idea to change that combination every once in awhile even if they are safe."

During the news conference, Cook also thanked the student who came forward with the threat.

"You are brave, you are courageous and you did the right thing," Cook said.

She requested that any other students who witnessed the threat to come forward to the sheriff's office. Cook also said this was an isolated incident.