New photos of wanted man accused of cutting JSO officer's neck during protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released new photos of the man accused of attacking a JSO officer during a protest in Downtown Jacksonville last month.

The photos appear to be from body cam footage.

JSO said the man pictured below approached the officer from behind and repeatedly hit him in the head and neck, cutting the officer on the right side of the neck with an unknown object which required the officer be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man is now wanted for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The incident happened Saturday, May 30, when police were in the area of Bay Street after one of several protests. Hours after the protest, a group of people began to protest in a violent manner, JSO said.

"It was during this time, as a JSO officer was attempting to manage the large unruly crowd, the pictured suspect approached the officer from behind and repeatedly struck him in the head and neck areas," JSO said.

Police are now asking for help from the community identifying who the man in the photos is. Police say the man pictured was wearing glasses and a blue face mask with a dark shirt with orange or red print, blue jeans and dark shoes.