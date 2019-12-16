The mugshot for Blake Delapaz, the survivor of the 2018 crash that killed four in Gilchrist County, was released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Delapaz, 21, was arrested last Friday and now faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter.

Mugshot of Blake Delapaz, 21.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Delapaz was speeding and ran a stop sign on County Road 340 and US Highway 129 on June 10, 2018. The driver of another vehicle crashed into him as a result, FHP said.

Delapaz survived with serious injuries, but the four others inside - Isabella Garcia, 19, Cameron Bell, 18, Hayden Raulerson, 20, and Alysia Littlejohn, 20 - died, FHP said.

Blood tests revealed that Delapaz was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to the report. Delapaz was 20 at the time of the crash.

On Friday, FHP contacted JSO about an arrest warrant out for Delapaz. JSO located him at his house where he surrendered without incident.

Delapaz waived his right to a first appearance on Saturday. He is being held under a $950,000 bond. His next court date is Dec. 26.

