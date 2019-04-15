Shortly after he learned he was found guilty of killing his wife last Friday, Michael Haim took a new mugshot.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes and found Michael Haim guilty of second-degree murder of his wife, Bonnie Haim, back in 1993.

New mugshot of Michael Haim, April 15, 2019.

JSO

Bonnie Haim disappeared in January 1993. Her husband was the prime suspect, especially after their 3-year-old son told an investigator, "Daddy hurt Mommy." Her body was never found.

Michael Haim currently sits in the Duval County Jail. His sentencing hearing will be on May 17 at 9 a.m.