Shortly after he learned he was found guilty of killing his wife last Friday, Michael Haim took a new mugshot.
The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes and found Michael Haim guilty of second-degree murder of his wife, Bonnie Haim, back in 1993.
JSO
Bonnie Haim disappeared in January 1993. Her husband was the prime suspect, especially after their 3-year-old son told an investigator, "Daddy hurt Mommy." Her body was never found.
RELATED: Jury finds Michael Haim guilty of killing wife Bonnie Haim in 1993
Michael Haim currently sits in the Duval County Jail. His sentencing hearing will be on May 17 at 9 a.m.