New mug shot, new details in St. Johns County arrest of Alabama double murder suspect

John Peyton Scott III lived with the 40-year-old woman and her 75-year-old father, whom police say Scott killed, but it isn't clear what their relationship was.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — New documents are revealing more information about what led to the arrest of an Alabama double homicide suspect in St. Johns County.

First Coast News obtained the below mug shot of 41-year-old John Peyton Scott, who was arrested Monday evening in the area of International Golf Parkway and I-95. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a warrant to pick Scott up in coordination with investigators out of Helena, Alabama.

Deputies began searching for Scott's vehicle after receiving information he may be traveling in the area. They were able to find the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver. Scott immediately surrendered, SJCSO said.

First Coast News' NBC News partners in Alabama, WVTM 13, are reporting that Scott lived with his victims, 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and her father, 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr. But it is unclear what the relationship is between Scott and the victims.

SJSO deputies say they initially received information that a suspect wanted for double murder out of Alabama was believed to be traveling in the area.

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said first responders were called to a home around 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a man and a woman dead. Other residents living at the home are still alive, police said.