New evidence released in deadly 2020 Jacksonville Amazon shooting

Investigators say surveillance video shows Daisean Biffle confronting and shooting his former girlfriend and mother of his child, Ebony Nichols at Amazon's JAX2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New evidence released in the investigation into a deadly shooting and attempted suicide at a Jacksonville Amazon fulfillment center last year reveals harrowing moments before and after the shooting.

Surveillance video shows 23-year-old Daisean Biffle confronting and fatally shooting 22-year-old Ebony Nichols, his former live-in girlfriend and the mother of his child in September 2020, according to investigators. Police say Biffle then turned the gun on himself, though he survived his injuries.

The discovery also includes a groggy and brief police interview from his hospital bed, telling police he doesn't remember anything from the shooting.

The evidence released in the case also includes 911 calls from people inside the Pecan Park Road Amazon warehouse JAX2.

"My boss said run, and I just took off to my car," one caller told the 911 dispatch operator.

"There was a lot of shots fired," another caller said.

New documents also reveal details about the complicated evacuation of almost 1,400 employees as SWAT teams searched the building for other possible suspects.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 p.m. on the night of the shooting. At the scene, police said officers found Biffle with injuries and Nichols dead from gunshot wounds.

Biffle has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges. His trial is set to begin July 26.