New documents, videos shed light on criminal investigation into former Clay County Sheriff

DOCUMENTS: Sheriff Darryl Daniels pressured employees to support his reelection; county attorney says he used narcotics busts "to boost his reelection chances."

CLAY COUNTY, Florida — Hours of interviews, videos and hundreds of new documents were released Tuesday in the case against former Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

The disgraced former Clay County sheriff lost his bid for reelection last August following a series of scandals stemming from an extramarital affair. The investigation began after officers say he asked them to arrest his former lover, accusing her of stalking. That woman, Cierra Smith, was detained for hours, but never charged.

That scandal spawned a criminal investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Daniels is currently charged with destroying evidence and lying to investigators. He has pleaded not guilty.

Among the newly released material: videos and pictures taken from the day Smith was arrested. Those images were recorded by Daniels’ wife, Denise, and appear to show Smith’s jeep tailing Daniels’ truck around a Clay County parking lot. The incident ended with Smith’s arrest.

The information released Tuesday also includes allegations by former sheriff's office employees that they felt pressured to support Daniels' reelection bid. CCSO Attorney Jeffrey Davenport told investigators he feared Daniels was using narcotics bust as a publicity stunt "to boost the Sheriff's reelection chances."

The First Coast News On Your Side team is going through the document release and will update this story online and on-air starting tonight at 5 p.m.

Oct. 10, 2019 - Investigators interview Darryl Daniels

In a recorded interview on October 10, 2019, with investigators, Daniels gives an account of what happened during the May 6 encounter with Smith that eventually led to her arrest.

Daniels says he was at a Board of Trustees meeting at one of the local charter schools when got in the car and headed home. He tells investigators that he looked over to his right, saw a black Jeep Wrangler and knew that Smith drove that same vehicle.

Daniels told investigators that the car began to follow him and says that "was the first clue”. The vehicle then follows him into the Amenity Center and that's when Daniels says he called his wife to tell her he was being followed by Smith.

"So this evolution of me going around and around the parking lot that lasted for, seemed like five, 10 minutes," explained Daniels during the interview. "And a million things are going through my head and I’m like, how does this end? I started thinking Clay County Sheriff has to kill a female, a young female in her vehicle. I said eh, that’s not a good look for myself or the county….”

Daniels says it was at his point he called in for help from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

“….I got on police radio called for units to come to where I was,” he says. Daniels denies influencing the responding deputies to arrest Smith.

Later in the interview, Daniels admits to paying Smith roughly $60,000 via 'Cashapp' over the course of 18 months.

Investigators asked how his wife did not notice and he said that there was enough income coming in for the money to not make a difference.

“And that’s where we as a couple dropped the ball because that gave me enough rope to… manage all the funds," Daniels explains. "And, you know, you say you give a person enough – you give them a little bit of rope – they’ll turn into a cowboy and that’s just what I did.”